Naidu politicising Vizag Capital, says Botsa

Confusion Minister Botsa Satyanarayana tried to remove latest confusion on the alleged hidden parts of the GN Rao and Boston committees reports which suggested against Vizag Capital. He told the media and the people that there’s a negative campaign by opposition on Vizag. Botsa blamed Chandrababu Naidu for the prevailing confusion on the government policies now. He asked Naidu to stop politicising the Vizag Capital since the government is moving ahead with clarity on the 3 Capitals decision.

Botsa asked the media not to mislead the public by publishing false reports. The government has taken the full reports of GN Rao, Boston and High Power Committee before selecting Vizag for Executive Capital. Naidu burnt these reports in Bhogi bonfires at that time. But now, the same Naidu is running campaign on these reports.

Botsa asked whether Naidu is for or against the decentralised development of all the regions in the state. On their part, the YCP is committed to development of backward regions on a par with developed areas. So, there is no turning back on Vizag Capital.