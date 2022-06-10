Naidu says YCP will eliminate everyone linked with Viveka murder

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that the YSR Congress government would eliminate everyone who is connected with the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy.

Chandrababu Naidu launched a photo exhibition of “Quit Jagan, Save AP” at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Friday. He said that everyone has to rally together in the 2024 elections to defeat the YSR Congress and save the state.

Referring to the death of Gangadhara Reddy, the witness in the murder of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy. The TDP chief said that they have anticipated the suspicious death or murder of everyone involved or related to the murder of Vivekananda Reddy.

“What we said three years ago is being proved now. The witness to the murder is dead. Earlier, Srinivasa Reddy died. We are sure that everyone will die before the enquiry is completed,” Chandrababu Naidu said. He also questioned the CBI for its silence in the murder even after four years.

“If CBI can’t investigate one death, what guarantee would it give to the people in the country?” he asked. He wanted the CBI to be active and intensify investigation, fix the guilty before the rest of the people involved in the murder are eliminated,” Naidu said.

He further said that the YSR Congress leaders have also done similar conspiracy in the murder of TDP former minister Paritala Ravindara in the past. “They are criminals. They know everything and they do everything. The CBI has to stop it,” the TDP chief said.