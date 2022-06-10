Pawan to tour AP from October 5

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would start his state wide tour in Andhra Pradesh from October 5, the Vijayadasami day. He would start his tour from the temple town, Tirupati.

Jana Sena senior leader and its political affairs committee chairman Nadendla Manohar told the media persons that Pawan Kalyan would complete his tour in six months covering all the districts. Pawan Kalyan would also address public meetings during his tour preparing people to defeat the ruling YSR Congress in the 2024 elections.

Pawan Kalyan would highlight the failures of the YSR Congress government in the last three years. He would also expose the corruption and crime increased in the state during the last three years with Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy being the chief minister.

The Jana Sena chief has been advocating unity among the opposition parties in the state to defeat the YSR Congress. He wanted the anti-YSR Congress and the anti-government vote to remain intact so as to defeat the party. He wanted TDP, BJP and Jana Sena to go together in the 2024 elections and had even offered to convince the BJP leadership.

However, the BJP leaders are unwilling to restore ties with the TDP as its chief Chandrababu Naidu rallied with the Congress against the BJP in the 2019 general elections. The BJP believes that Chandrababu Naidu is the most untrustworthy politician and is not interested in alliance with the TDP anymore.

After the success of the Mahanadu, the TDP too had changed its stand and is preparing to go alone without looking for Jana Sena. The TDP is also asking the Jana Sena to come with the BJP, if it wants an alliance. The TDP leaders are confident of victory with the impressive crowd turning up for Mahanadu.

Now, as a pressure tactic, Pawan Kalyan is planning this tour to create his own vote bank and consolidate the existing vote bank. Besides this, Pawan Kalyan is also interested in knowing the pulse of the people on his own before going for the election.