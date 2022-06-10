Senior IPS officer writes to CS seeking post

Senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao wrote a letter to AP chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma, renewing his request to give him a posting and pay his salary and wage arrears.

Venkateswara Rao was under suspension for two years and got his suspension lifted by the Supreme Court in March this year. After that he met the chief secretary twice seeking suspension revoke orders from the government. Finally, the government issued orders withdrawing the suspension and asked him to report to the General Administration Department.

The senior IPS officer said that the state government was not implementing the Supreme Court order and was not giving him the posting after withdrawing the suspension. He also wanted the chief secretary to pay him his salary and wages for the past two years, the suspension period.

He blamed the government for withdrawing his suspension from February 2022 while the Supreme Court had said that the suspension should be withdrawn from February 2020. He asked the chief secretary to implement the Supreme Court order in letter and spirit.

Venkateswara Rao, the 1987 batch IPS officer was suspended by the YSR Congress government in February 2020 on the charges of corruption and misuse of power. Venkateswara Rao worked as the Intelligence Wing head during the TDP government from 2016 till the YSR Congress government was formed in 2019.

The YSR Congress did not want him in the service as he is accused of playing a key role in getting 23 YSR Congress MLAs defected to the TDP in 2017, when Chandrababu Naidu was the chief minister and Venkateswara Rao was the Intelligence wing chief.

It is to be seen whether the Jagan Mohan Reddy government gave him any posting though the suspension was withdrawn.