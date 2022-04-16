Naidu sets eye on NRIs ahead of 2024 elections

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had set his eyes on keeping the NRIs together with the party ahead of the 2024 general elections. He had already vowed to return to the AP Assembly only as chief minister. He did not attend the budget session keeping his word. Though his party MLAs attended the session, they were suspended every day.

Now, being outside the Assembly, Chandrababu Naidu wants to win the elections and form the government to be present in the House. Even if he wins but fails to form the government in the 2024 elections, going by his pledge, he may not enter the House.

With all these issues, Chandrababu Naidu is now focusing on the resourceful membership of the NRIs to support the party in the next elections. He had created a dedicated website – www.nritdp.com – for the NRIs to associate with the party.

Chandrababu Naidu had asked the NRIs settled in various countries to get their names registered with the portal and be part of the TDP. The NRIs could also post their activities on the portal and stay connected to the party leadership.

NRIs have played an important role in the party’s victory in 2014 elections. They have also played a crucial role during the 2019 elections. Several NRIs have stayed back in the state only to help the TDP leadership in the electioneering.

It is more important for the party to win the 2024 elections as Chandrababu Naidu has to enter the Assembly. Hence, every individual is important to the party. In fact, this is the reason why Chandrababu Naidu had already created a separate wing of young IT professionals. He created iTDP, in which hundreds of IT professionals are working.