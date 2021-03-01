Naidu started high drama at Renigunta airport: Sajjala

Airports have also become venues for the YCP leaders to do a lot of politicking around them. Prior to the 2019 election, the murder attempt on Jagan Reddy at Vizag airport was sensation all over the country at that time. Thereafter, Naidu was detained at Vizag airport. It was at the airport itself that Jagan Reddy met the workers unions of LG Polymers after the infamous gas leak.

Now, the Chandrababu Naidu detainment at Renigunta airport became a sensation in the midst of the municipal elections. CM Jagan’s advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has called it nothing but an airport drama by the TDP chief. Sajjala asserted that there was no need for the YCP to threaten the TDP candidates.

Sajjala said that their party candidates would win the elections on the strength of the welfare programmes being implemented by the Jaganmohan Reddy regime. It was Chandrababu Naidu who was misleading the public for the sake of defaming the YCP rule. In fact, it was the TDP which was not able to find even candidates to contest the election on its behalf.

Sajjala has asked whether Naidu does not know that the election code was in progress in the Chittoor district. While the elections were going on smoothly, Naidu was saying that the attacks were being committed.

The YCP Advisor advised the people to demand an explanation from the TDP chief.