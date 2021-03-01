Record business for Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story

Naga Chaitanya tasted decent hits but his market could not reach the next level. Majli is the biggest hit of the actor till date and he is all set to test his luck with Love Story. The film is a romantic entertainer directed by Sekhar Kammula. Sai Pallavi is the female lead and is a huge asset for the film. The makers closed all the deals of the film and Love Story reported a record pre-release business with the theatrical and the non-theatrical deals. The Andhra region theatrical rights are sold for Rs 15 crores and Asian Cinemas is releasing the film on their own in Nizam region.

Sekhar Kammula’s films always collect huge money in overseas and the deal is closed for Rs 6 crores. The entire business of the film touched Rs 50 crores. Love Story’s success would be a boost for Naga Chaitanya’s career at this time in his career. The film is announced for April 16th release across the globe. The released singles received a top-class response from the audience and music lovers. Chaitu and Sai Pallavi play youngsters from Telangana in this romantic entertainer.