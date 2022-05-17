Naidu tells cadre to get ready for ‘early polls’

TDP President and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday called upon the party cadre to get ready for ‘early polls’ if announced ahead of the 2024 general elections.

“Advance elections are likely in the State ahead of 2024. Cadres and leaders should be prepared for this. We should get ready to face any challenge,” said Naidu.

Addressing a teleconference with party leaders, the TDP chief said all sections of people were facing severe problems under the Jagan Reddy regime. In a difficult situation like this, they were looking at the Telugu Desam Party as a symbol of hope and a chance for their future.

Chandrababu Naidu said that a strong anti-Government wave was sweeping all over against the YCP regime. The people were giving a warm reception to the TDP leaders during the ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign against increased taxes. On the other hand, the Government’s ‘Gadapa Gadapaku’ programme met with an all-round public backlash.

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that the general public were coming forward and eagerly narrating their hardships to the TDP leaders. This was a clear indication of the huge anti-Government sentiment. The TDP re-emerged as a pillar of assurance for the future of the State.

The TDP chief shared his experiences and huge response during his visits to the districts as part of ‘Badude Badudu’ campaign. The unpopularity of the YCP rule was evident among all sections and in all regions of the State. The Jagan regime was facing a very severe resentment.

Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the TDP leaders at all levels should move closer to the people. The TDP cadres and leaders should be prepared to meet any challenge.

Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with party mandal and village committees to review ‘Badude Badudu’, party membership drive, voter verification and Mahanadu arrangements. He asked the party leaders to visit every household in their areas. All sections were welcoming the TDP leaders and pouring out their woes because of the wrong policies in the past three years.