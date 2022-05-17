Sarkaru has a mixed First Monday – 5 days AP/TS Collections

By
Telugu360
-
0

Sarkaru Vaari Paata has a mixed frst Monday as the film has dropped in some areas and held decent in rest. It has collected a distributor share of 3.55 cr in the Telugu States. The film has dropped big in areas like Nizam, Ceeded. It’s has held well in areas like UA, East, West. Remaining areas in Andhra have dropped as well. Total share of the film in Telugu States now stands at 68 Cr. The film needs to sustain well from here for a breakeven.

Note : 4 days number for UA area has been corrected

Area5 days AP/TS CollectionsFirst Extended Weekend Worldwide CollectionsDay1 AP/TS CollectionsWorldwide Pre-Release Business
Nizam26.23 Cr25.20 Cr11.10 Cr36 Cr
Ceeded8.75 Cr8.30 Cr4.45 Cr14 Cr
UA9.25 Cr8.5 Cr3.74 Cr13 Cr
Guntur5.96 Cr5.70 Cr3.90 Cr8.5 Cr
East6.45 Cr6 Cr3.25 Cr8.5 Cr
West4.45 Cr4.21 Cr2.75 Cr7.5 Cr
Krishna4.43 Cr4.19 Cr1.95 Cr7.5 Cr
Nellore2.54 Cr2.40 Cr1.33 Cr4 Cr
AP/TS68.06 Cr64.5 Cr32.44 Cr99 Cr
ROI5.50 Cr11.50 Cr
Overseas10.5 Cr11.50 Cr
Worldwide80.5 Cr122 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here