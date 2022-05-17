F3’s Party Song: Pooja Sets Dance Floor On Fire

Advertisement

Venkatesh and Varun Tej starrer F3’s promotions are in full swing, as the movie is releasing in another 10 days. Theatrical trailer of the movie was released recently to thunderous response. As part of musical promotions, third single- Life Ante Itla Vundaalaa was released.

It’s a peppy track with party ambience all over. Pooja Hegde’s Party sets dance floor on fire with her attractive dances. She is seen shaking her leg with Venkatesh and Varun Tej. Devi Sri Prasad scored the party number which is going to be prime choice at parties and celebrations.

Kasarla Shyam wrote lyrics for the song, while Rahul Sipligunj and Geetha Madhuri lent vocals. Pooja Hegde is an enchanter, while Venkatesh and Varun Tej too danced stylishly.

Tamannaah, Mehreen and Sonal Chauhan are the heroines in the movie produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations.