Home > Politics

Naidu to open Anna Canteen in Gudivada on Aug 15

Published on August 13, 2024 by

Naidu to open Anna Canteen in Gudivada on Aug 15

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu would inaugurate Anna Canteen at Gudivada on August 15. The chief minister would visit the town after participating in the Independence Day celebrations at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada in the morning.

The chief minister would offer food for the people at Rs 5 after inaugurating the canteen. He would also address a public meeting at the Anna Canteen after the inauguration. The Ministers and MLAs would inaugurate the Anna Canteens from August 16. Deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan would inaugurate the Anna Canteen on August 16 at Kakinada.

The state government had proposed to open 100 Anna Canteens across the state in the first phase. However, with the MLC elections in progress in north Andhra, the government had postponed the inauguration of Anna Canteens there. In the rest of the state, the government would inaugurate the Anna Canteens.

Also Read : Maintenance failure is the reason for Tungabhadra dam damage

The Anna Canteens would come up in 33 municipalities and municipal corporations across the state. The Municipal Administration and Urban Development ministry had finalized the list of the places where the Anna Canteens would come up. Minister P Narayana held a series of meetings with the officials and finalized the places to build the Anna Canteens.

The Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ministry had also constructed the Anna Canteens across the state. A total of 100 buildings have come up and are ready to serve the people from August 16. Ministers and MLAs would keep visiting the Anna Canteens once they are functional. Minister would also visit and inspect the quality of food served to the people.

The TDP government had started Anna Canteens in 2018, before the 2019 general elections. Food was served to the people at Rs 5. A number of over 600 Anna Canteens were opened then. However, the YSR Congress government, which won the 2019 general elections, had closed all the Anna Canteens.

The present NDA government had decided to reopen the Anna Canteens. Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Dr Narayana took the initiative, held a series of meetings with the officials and finally made it a reality.

