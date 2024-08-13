x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
How To Deal With Negative Emotions
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Sunny Leone Stunning Look
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks
View all stories
Home > Politics

Star-turned-Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan calls space scientists real heroes

Published on August 13, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

Star-turned-Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan calls space scientists real heroes

pawan kalyan visits isro on NationalSpaceDay

Star-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, the high profile Deputy CM of AP, visited Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR at Sriharikota on Tuesday. During his visit to the famed ISRO space centre, Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Minister for Science and Technology, heaped praise on ISRO scientists, for making nation proud with their endeavors in the field of space.

“I have great interest in inculcating scientific temparament in Andhra Pradesh. We are fortunate to have Satish Dhawan Space Centre in AP. We want to utilize your intellectual capabilities and assist you in whatever way possible. AP Government will earnestly support you in fulfilling your aspirations,” said Deputy CM, Science and Technology Minister Pawan Kalyan, addressing the SHAR fraternity.

Pawan Kalyan praised ISRO scientists for making giant strides in space research and exploration, with meagre resources and overcoming adversities.

Also Read : Govt will punish those who exported ration rice, says Minister

“Abdul Kalam has said that small aim is a crime. Aim big. Dream big. Especially students should dream big and strive to achieve greater things,” pointed out Pawan Kalyan, urging students and youth to take inspiration from ISRO’s success.

Pawan Kalyan stressed on the occasion that, ISRO is not just about scientific excellence but also about cultural integrity, as scientists and researchers from all states of India have been playing a key role in its growth.

Being a charismatic leader and film star, Pawan Kalyan was greeted with loud cheers and whistles. Moved by the affection showered by scientists fraternity on him, Pawan Kalyan signed off saying that ‘real stars are space scientists.’

Dnr

Next Naidu to open Anna Canteen in Gudivada on Aug 15 Previous Govt will punish those who exported ration rice, says Minister
else

TRENDING

image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes

Latest

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
Rana Daggubati about OTT Dictatorship
image
Exclusive: Sensational episode in Ram Charan’s Game Changer
image
Suriya’s Kanguva trimmed by 12 Minutes
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD

Most Read

image
AP CID Files Case Against Actor Posani Krishna Murali
image
No politics in Tirumala, warns TTD
image
Controversy Over Aurobindo’s 108 Services in AP

Related Articles

Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Palak Tiwari’s Maldives Photo Dump Urvashi Rautela’s New Styling Meenakshi Chaudhary at Mechanic Rocky Pre release event How To Deal With Negative Emotions Madhuri Dixit’s Photo Dump Malaika Arora Sizzles In Black Dress Shanvi Srivastava Beach Vibe Aditi Rao Hydari for John Jacobs Promotions Khushi Kapoor Chilling Out With Friends Sunny Leone Stunning Look Kavya Thapar Stunning In Red Saree Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna Hot Clicks