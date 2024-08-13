Star-turned-Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan calls space scientists real heroes

Star-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan, the high profile Deputy CM of AP, visited Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR at Sriharikota on Tuesday. During his visit to the famed ISRO space centre, Pawan Kalyan, who is also the Minister for Science and Technology, heaped praise on ISRO scientists, for making nation proud with their endeavors in the field of space.

“I have great interest in inculcating scientific temparament in Andhra Pradesh. We are fortunate to have Satish Dhawan Space Centre in AP. We want to utilize your intellectual capabilities and assist you in whatever way possible. AP Government will earnestly support you in fulfilling your aspirations,” said Deputy CM, Science and Technology Minister Pawan Kalyan, addressing the SHAR fraternity.

Pawan Kalyan praised ISRO scientists for making giant strides in space research and exploration, with meagre resources and overcoming adversities.

“Abdul Kalam has said that small aim is a crime. Aim big. Dream big. Especially students should dream big and strive to achieve greater things,” pointed out Pawan Kalyan, urging students and youth to take inspiration from ISRO’s success.

Pawan Kalyan stressed on the occasion that, ISRO is not just about scientific excellence but also about cultural integrity, as scientists and researchers from all states of India have been playing a key role in its growth.

Being a charismatic leader and film star, Pawan Kalyan was greeted with loud cheers and whistles. Moved by the affection showered by scientists fraternity on him, Pawan Kalyan signed off saying that ‘real stars are space scientists.’

Dnr