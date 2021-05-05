Naidu urges Modi-Jagan for lockdown to break Covid chain

TDP National President N. Chandrababu Naidu has stepped up his attack on both the AP and Central Governments in view of the rising virus cases. He stressed the need for their joint efforts to pool all available public resources and thereby to efficiently battle the deadly second wave.

Mr. Naidu urged PM Modi and CM Jagan for a total lockdown for a limited period of time in all States and the country in order to break the chain and rapid spread of the most dreaded mutants like N-440K. Vaccination to all those above 18 years of age should be given immediate priority. As per reports, even those below 18 years would be badly affected during a future 3rd wave.

The TDP chief said that they held an emergency politburo meeting in which their party discussed the Covid threat and made many suggestions. The Jaganmohan Reddy Government ordered just 13 lakh doses while all other States were procuring larger quantities to secure the safety of their people. Tamil Nadu has ordered for 1.5 crore doses while Karnataka and Kerala were procuring 1 crore doses. Maharashtra has decided to for universal vaccination for all its citizens.

Mr. Naidu asserted that the Centre and the State should first aim at protecting the lives of the people in this dangerous time when whole families together were succumbing to the virus. The Governments should go forward with positive thinking and respond immediately to the health calamity. America and England could ensure safety of the people’s lives by taking up a massive vaccination programme. Even Israel was now safe after having faced a severe crisis in the past.