Naidu writes to DGP on Tapaswini murder in Guntur

Former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu wrote a letter to DGP K V Rajendranath Reddy condemning the murder of a girl Tapaswini in Guntur on December 6. The TDP chief said that the people of Guntur are still remembering the brutal murder of Ramya in the broad day light.

He said that the crime against women in Andhra Pradesh was increasing and blamed the police for their inaction. He regretted that the police had failed to take stringent measures to protect the women in the state while the criminals were moving freely.

Referring to the Tapaswini murder, Chandrababu Naidu said that the deceased girl had earlier complained against the youth, Gnaneswar. It was said that Gnaneswar had been harassing Tapaswini for several months and wondered what steps the police had taken to protect her life after her complaint.

He criticised the police for ignoring her complaint leading to the youth killing the girl. He said that he had personally telephoned the parents of the girl who told him their daughter’s plight and pointed an accusing finger at the police for their inaction.

It is important that the Government has to work towards preventing and mitigating crimes in a proactive manner, rather than just reacting, Chandrababu Naidu said in his letter and blamed the police for the increasing crime against women in the state.

He further alleged that the government was deceiving people of Andhra Pradesh in the name of Disa Act by undertaking a specious campaign over the same. The brutal murder of Tapaswini is the result of collective failure on the part of the government, he said.

In this backdrop, it is appealed to not only take appropriate action against the culprit in Tapaswini’s murder, but it is also equally important to ensure that such crimes are not repeated, the TDP chief said. It is high time that the government leaves its complacency and ensures that the safety and security of women in the State is not compromised, he maintained.