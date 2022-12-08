YSR Congress to support case against bifurcation, says Sajjala

The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh would support the case in the supreme court against bifurcation, said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who is the state government advisor and the party general secretary.

Sajjala said that the case against the bifurcation is pending in the supreme court and the YSR Congress would argue against the bifurcation. He further said that if the supreme court directs withdrawal of bifurcation and reunion of the two states, the YSR Congress would be the first party to welcome it.

Sajjala recalled the YSR Congress Party’s agitation against the bifurcation eight years ago. He said that the Congress which was in power and the BJP which was in opposition were responsible for the bifurcation. Similarly, the TDP which was in opposition in the state was also equally responsible for the bifurcation, he alleged.

The YSR Congress general secretary said that severe injustice was done to Andhra Pradesh in bifurcation. The YSR Congress was fighting for correction of this injustice and would continue to fight, he asserted.

He also said that as a ruling party in Andhra Pradesh, the YSR Congress was now fighting for implementation of the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act. The party was also fighting for implementation of the promises made to the people of Andhra Pradesh at the time of bifurcation, he said.