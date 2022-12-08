WeDontWantTheriRemake Trending all over

Talented director Harish Shankar made an announcement this afternoon that big excitement is on the way. There are strong speculations that Harish Shankar will direct Pawan Kalyan in the remake of Theri. Within minutes, the hashtags #WeDontWantTheriRemake and #WeDontWantRemake kept trending. Pawan’s fans took Twitter to request Pawan Kalyan and Harish Shankar not to take up the remake of Theri. Harish Shankar has been working on a script from the past two years and the film is titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh.

But the new rumors said that Pawan picked up the remake of Theri and asked Harish to work on the script. Last week, there were speculations that Pawan pitched a fresh idea and Harish Shankar completed working on the script. For now, the makers will have to make an official announcement. The film will be launched with a pooja ceremony on December 14th and the shoot commences next year. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this big-budget film.