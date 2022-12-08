Deepika Padukone’s first Cop Outing

Bollywood top actress Deepika Padukone has a series of interesting films lined up. Top director Rohit Shetty is all set to revive the Singham franchise and the film is titled Singham Again. Deepika Padukone will now join the franchise and she will be seen as a lady cop in the film. An official announcement about the same was made today. Ajay Devgn will be seen as Bajirao Singham in the third installment of Singham franchise. Deepika Padukone will be seen as a cop for the first time.

The shoot of Singham Again is expected to start in April 2023. Ajay Devgn has several projects in shoot and he would be free from April for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. This is also the first collaboration of Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone. The top beauty is also making her Tollywood debut with Prabhas starrer Project K directed by Nag Ashwin. The film hits the screens next year and it is made on a massive budget.