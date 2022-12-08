Jagan failed to review law and order even once, says Varla Ramaiah

Sexual assaults in the name of love by misusing technology are being reported regularly in the State after the YSRCP came to power, said the TDP leaders. Party politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, along with others participated in the last rites of Tapasvi, a medico who was a victim to the sexual assault by her own boyfriend.

Vala Ramaiah, told media persons that the present-day youth are completely misusing technology for committing crimes like sexual assaults. In the past three-and-half years, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, did not conduct even a single review meeting on law and order.

“Where is the need for such a government which is not bothered about the safety of people, particularly women,” Ramaiah said. Youth is misusing the technology only to cheat the girls in the name of love. Boys are alluring and enticing girls using technology and the case of Tapasvi, who fell victim to this, is a classic example of this, Ramaiah added.

Such incidents are being reported regularly from almost all parts of the State, he said and asked what this government is doing. “Yesterday it was Ramya and today it is Tapasvi, who fell victim to the sexual onslaught in the name of love,” he stated.

Expressing serious concern that the Police Department is not able to maintain the law and order in the State, Ramaiah said that had the police taken timely action after Tapasvi lodged a complaint, she would not have fallen victim to the artificial love. “The police are mainly interested in serving the Chief Minister and harassing the Opposition parties’ leaders,” he added.

Besides Ramaiah, former chairperson of the Mahila Commission, Nannapaneni Raja Kumari, former zilla parishad chairperson, Gadde Anuradha, and TDP incharge for Pamarru, Varla Kumar Raja, took part in the cremation of Tapasvi.