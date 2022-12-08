Jagan remembered BCs after 4 years, says Naidu

TDP national president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that ‘Idemi Kharma’ is the right title for the prevailing condition of the State now.

Addressing the roadshow at Narakoduru in Ponnur Assembly segment as part of the ‘Idemi Kharama’ programme, Chandrababu said “Till the other day we have organised Badude-Badudu programme and now we have started Idemi Kharma.”

Stating that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, suddenly remembered Backward Classes (BCs) four years after coming to power, Chandrababu said that the public attended Jagan’s meeting on Wednesday only due to the fear that the welfare programmes will be discontinued but not willingly.

The situation is totally different with regard to the TDP meetings, he said, adding that the public is gathering voluntarily at the TDP meetings. Making it clear that he has come to Ponnur only to meet the farmers and the youth but not to seek their support to again become the chief minister, Chandrababu said that “The State no longer needs rule by psychos and needs the regime of the Cycle.”

Pointing out that the family members of Dhulipala Narendra Kumar have won the polls from this Assembly segment for seven times, he said that illegal cases have been filed against Narendra, who won five times from here successively.

Chandrababu called upon the people to join hands to unitedly wage a fight to save the State from this psycho rule and that he will lead them. “Unless you are alert it is difficult to protect the State from these psychos,” he added.

Calling Jagan as an Amul Baby, the TDP supremo said that the Chief Minister likes Amul very well.