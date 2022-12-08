With EC nod, KCR set to formally launch BRS

With the Election Commission of India giving its nod to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) to change its name Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will formally launch the BRS here on Friday.

At a programme to be held at Telangana Bhavan, the chief minister will launch BRS at 1.20 p.m. With this, the party will officially commence its activities.

KCR, as the TRS leader is popularly known, will sign a letter in reply to the communication received from the Election Commission.

KCR will then unveil the BRS flag and unfurl it.

This was announced on Thursday after KCR received a communication from the Election Commission (EC).

The poll panel informed TRS president that the request of TRS to change its name to BRS has been accepted. “The necessary notification in this regard will be issued in due course,” reads the letter from EC.

Friday’s programme at Telangana Bhavan will be attended by executive committee members, party’s district presidents, ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders.

KCR has also asked Zilla parishad chairpersons, heads of various corporations and other leaders to attend the programme.

The TRS at its general body meeting on October 5 had decided to change its name to BRS to expand its activities to other states.