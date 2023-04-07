Nallari Kiran joins BJP, blames Congress for wrong decisions

Former chief minister Nallari Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP in Delhi on Friday. He joined the party in the presence of Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and other leaders at the BJP national headquarters in Delhi.

He joined the Congress two years ago and had been silent for all these months. Finally, he moved to the BJP showering praises on the BJP leadership and cursing the Congress leadership. He said that the Congress had lost its past glory because of the wrong decisions by the party high command.

“My king is too intelligent. But he never thinks on his own. He never listens to others advice” leading to disastrous rule, he said. He alleged that the Congress had been taking wrong decisions and had never listened to its leaders in the state.

Because of this attitude, the Congress had lost its presence in the states one after the other, the former chief minister said. He targeted the Congress top leaders who have denied him the key role in the party at the national level.

Kiran Kumar Reddy, a four-time MLA served the party as the chief whip and speaker of the Assembly before becoming the chief minister of the state. He succeeded K Rosaiah who took over the reins following the death of Dr Y S Rajasekhar Reddy.

Kiran Kumar Reddy is anticipating a role in the BJP at the national level. The BJP top leadership too is expected to give him due recognition believing that his presence would help the party in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana state as well.