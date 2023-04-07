Lokesh’s call to youth ‘no more ganja bro’

TDP general secretary, Lokesh, on Friday began his pada yatra, ‘Yuva Galam’, in a novel way taking up the campaign ‘No ganja bro’.

Tollywood hero and Hindupur MLA, Bala Krishna, who is also the father-in-law of Lokesh, joined the pada yatra at Garladinne to extend his solidarity with Lokesh. Both Lokesh and Bala Krishna, were seen wearing caps with the slogan ‘No more ganja bro’.

Later, addressing the local youth, Lokesh promised to take stringent measures, once the TDP forms the government again, to ensure that ganja will be no longer available in Andhra Pradesh.

Regretting the negligent attitude of the State Government in firmly dealing with the ganja mafia, Lokesh said that the YSRCP leaders, instead of avoiding ganja sale, are making it as a money-spinning source. Lokesh gave a call to the youth to completely avoid ganja and other drugs.

At Marthadu in Garladinne mandal of Singanamala Assembly segment, the pada yatra reached the milestone of 800 km. On this occasion, Lokesh announced that soon after the TDP is back in power, a chinni processing unit will be set up here.

Mounica, whose father was killed by rivals in 2005, pursued her studies with the help from NTR Trust, met Lokesh and thanked him profusely for helping her and her family members.

She fondly recalled how Chandrababu Naidu, as the chief minister of the State, extended a helping hand to her family. She belongs to KK Samudram of Bukkarayasamudram mandal of Anantapur district and she, along with her family members, came all the way to have a glimpse of Lokesh.

At Garladinne, Lokesh is given a rousing reception by the local TDP leaders and party activists. He greeted the Christians on the occasion of Good Friday.