x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Height Increase Tips
Height Increase Tips
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Wearing Jeans Side Effects
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Shraddha Das Goa Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Neha Shetty 2024 Journey
Jacqueline Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Jacqueline Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
Kim Kardashian Hot In Red
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Namo Namah Shivaya from Thandel offers a Devotional Treat

Published on January 4, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Meenakshi Chaudhary hopes for a better Sankranti this time
image
Telangana issues advisory on HMPV virus
image
Namo Namah Shivaya from Thandel offers a Devotional Treat
image
AP government grants special permissions for Game Changer
image
Naga Vamsi’s over Enthusiasm triggers Controversies

Namo Namah Shivaya from Thandel offers a Devotional Treat

ShivShakti Song

Thandel is an interesting attempt from Naga Chaitanya and the film has been under making for more than a year. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. After the first song ended up as a chartbuster, the makers released the second single ‘Namo Namah Shivaya’. The song is a devotional number shot on Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and a group of dancers in a set. The song is a devotional one on Lord Shiva and Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi shine with their dance moves. Devi Sri Prasad delivers an apt tune for the song and Jonnavithula’s lyrics are impressive. Anurag Kulkarni and Haripriya are the singers of Namo Namah Shivaya.

Sai Pallavi shines with her dance moves and she looks traditional and beautiful throughout the song. Namo Namah Shivaya is one more impressive number from the album of Thandel and it would not disappoint. Thandel is hitting the screens on February 7th and the full-fledged promotions will start after Sankranthi 2025. GA2 Pictures are the producers of this big-budget attempt and the film is inspired from a real life incident. The film happens in a coastal village of Srikakulam region and Naga Chaitanya underwent immense training before he commenced the shoot of Thandel.

Next Telangana issues advisory on HMPV virus Previous AP government grants special permissions for Game Changer
else

TRENDING

image
Meenakshi Chaudhary hopes for a better Sankranti this time
image
Namo Namah Shivaya from Thandel offers a Devotional Treat
image
AP government grants special permissions for Game Changer

Latest

image
Meenakshi Chaudhary hopes for a better Sankranti this time
image
Telangana issues advisory on HMPV virus
image
Namo Namah Shivaya from Thandel offers a Devotional Treat
image
AP government grants special permissions for Game Changer
image
Naga Vamsi’s over Enthusiasm triggers Controversies

Most Read

image
Telangana issues advisory on HMPV virus
image
‘Brain Gain’ will replace ‘Brain Drain’ soon, vows Nara Lokesh
image
Atlee,YSRCP Shymala and a Moral Story!

Related Articles

Height Increase Tips Catherine Tresa 2025 New Year Vibes Alia Bhatt New Year 2025 Celebrations With Family Ananya Panday Welcoming 2025 Sanchi Rai Beautiful Look In Black Saree Meenakshi Chaudhary In Sankrathiki Vasthunnam Promotions Kriti Sanon’s 2024 Photo Dump Wearing Jeans Side Effects Anupama Parameswaran Latest styling Shraddha Das Goa Vibes Priyanka Jawalkar Pink Vibes Raai Laxmi New Year 2025 Celebrations Nushrratt Bharuccha Most Happiest Moments in 2024 Pragya Jaiswal Last days of 2024 DaakuMahaRaaj Third Song Neha Shetty 2024 Journey Jacqueline Fernandez Gorgeous In Pink Saree Shilpa Shetty London Trip With Kids Ritu Varma Year End Vibes 2024 Kim Kardashian Hot In Red