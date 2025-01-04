Namo Namah Shivaya from Thandel offers a Devotional Treat

Thandel is an interesting attempt from Naga Chaitanya and the film has been under making for more than a year. Chandoo Mondeti is the director and Sai Pallavi is the leading lady. After the first song ended up as a chartbuster, the makers released the second single ‘Namo Namah Shivaya’. The song is a devotional number shot on Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi and a group of dancers in a set. The song is a devotional one on Lord Shiva and Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi shine with their dance moves. Devi Sri Prasad delivers an apt tune for the song and Jonnavithula’s lyrics are impressive. Anurag Kulkarni and Haripriya are the singers of Namo Namah Shivaya.

Sai Pallavi shines with her dance moves and she looks traditional and beautiful throughout the song. Namo Namah Shivaya is one more impressive number from the album of Thandel and it would not disappoint. Thandel is hitting the screens on February 7th and the full-fledged promotions will start after Sankranthi 2025. GA2 Pictures are the producers of this big-budget attempt and the film is inspired from a real life incident. The film happens in a coastal village of Srikakulam region and Naga Chaitanya underwent immense training before he commenced the shoot of Thandel.