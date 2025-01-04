x
Telangana issues advisory on HMPV virus

Published on January 4, 2025 by swathy

Telangana issues advisory on HMPV virus

Telangana Health and Family Welfare Ministry issued an advisory on Human Metapeumovirus (HMPV) outbreak, saying that no case has been detected in Telangana till now and there is no need to panic.

Saying that HMPV is like any other respiratory virus, which causes a common cold and flu like symptoms during winter season, Telangana Health and Family Welfare Ministry has listed Dos and Don’ts for citizens to follow, as precautionary measure.

Dos and Don’ts:
1. Cover your mouth with hand kerchief or tissue paper, while coughing or sneezing
2. Avoid crowded places. Stay at an arm’s length from persons affected with flu
3. Avoid shakehands
4. Avoid frequent touching of eye, nose and mouth
5. Wash your hands often with soap or sanitiser
6. Don’t visit public places, if suffering from fever, cough and sneezing
7. Ensure adequate ventilation with outdoor air is recommended in all settings to reduce transmission
9. Drink plenty of water, eat nutritious food and sleep well.
10. Avoid self medication and approach a doctor in case of fever or flu.

Telangana Health Ministry issued advisory as reports in media and social media, about a new virus from China, have been raising concerns among people.

image
