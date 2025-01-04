Meenakshi Chaudhary hopes for a better Sankranti this time

Happening beauty Meenakshi Chaudhary is desperate to gain foothold in Tollywood after receiving a big filip to her career through the runaway success of heist thriller ‘Lucky Bhaskar’, which emerged as one of the biggest hits in 2024. Despite starring in a handful of big-ticket films as the main female lead, she couldn’t enter the top-league because of the insignificant roles she portrayed in them.

Last year, it was a disappointing Sankranti for the ‘Khiladi’ heroine because Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram ended as a massive flop. This movie was supposed to be a turning point for Meenakshi’s career in Tollywood as director Trivikram Srinivas has the knack for writing memorable and impactful roles for female leads in his films. Unfortunately, she got a raw deal and her hopes came crashing down as she didn’t get any recognition from moviegoers.

After Guntur Kaaram, Meenakshi tested her like luck with Vijay’s GOAT which didn’t meet the expectations. Lucky Bhaskar came at the right time and gave her the much needed relief. However, she ended the year on a sad note with miserable flops like Matka and Mechanic Rocky.

This Sankranti, Meenakshi hopes for redemption with Anil Ravipudi’s family entertainer Sankranthi Ki Vastunnam. She is betting big on this film because of entertainment factor in it. This is the first time she is portraying such a hilarious role which brings to comic timing to the fore. She pinned a lot of hopes on this film and feels that this Sankranti will be different from what she experienced last year.

Sankranti ki Vastunnam stars Victory Venkatesh in the lead role. Meenakshi is one of the female leads along side Aishwarya Rajesh. The film is carrying good inside reports. It is slated for release on January 14th.