Game Changer Pre-release Event Highlights

The grand pre-release event of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer took place in Rajahmundry. A heap of fans and film lovers were present for the event. AP Deputy Chief Minister and Powerstar Pawan Kalyan attended the pre-release event of the film as a Special guest. The entire team of Game Changer was present for the event. The event was concluded in a short time with crisp speeches. Here are some of the highlights of the speeches from the event:

Dil Raju: I thank everyone. I request all the fans to reach home on a safe note.

Ram Charan: Pawan Kalyan garu is the real Game Changer in Indian politics. Shankar may have written my character based on Pawan Kalyan garu. I want to keep the speech crisp as I want to listen to the words and speech of my Babai.

Shankar: I have met Pawan Kalyan garu to invite him to my daughter’s wedding. His behaviour is simple and heartful. I thank him for attending the event of Game Changer.

Pawan Kalyan: Thank you Rajahmundry people and film lovers. I thank Ram Charan’s fans and Mega fans. I remind all the top actors and technicians of Telugu cinema on this ocassion.Chiranjeevi garu is our inspiration and he is the major platform behind Game Changer or OG. I will never forget my roots. I watched Shankar’s Gentleman and Premikudu in theatre in Chennai. Shankar played a crucial role in taking South cinema to a pan-Indian stage. I always felt that Shankar should do a straight Telugu film and it happened with Game Changer. Dil Raju started with Tholi Prema as a distributor and he went on to produce Vakeel Saab with me. The film’s remuneration helped me for Janasena. Ram Charan is like my brother. I have seen him growing and he was born when I was studying Intermediate. He is very disciplined. I have never seen him dancing except on screen but he is a brilliant dancer. I felt that Rangasthalam will get him a national actor award. Hope he will get it soon. He is the right successor for Chiranjeevi. Ram Charan is the real Global Star. Our family wanted to see all the actors successful and Ram Charan grew in that atmosphere. I am tensed about the consequences in a film event. I request everyone to reach their home on a safe note. Watch any film like a film. Nara Chandrababu Naidu garu is the fourth time Chief Minister of AP and he never troubled any film industry. I request the Telugu film industry to make more meaningful films with social awareness. I am more concerned about the future of AP people than about my three pending films. I will talk about my films on a different platform. I thank everyone for attending the event of Game Changer.