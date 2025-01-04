x
Pawan Kalyan to complete three films in 2025

Published on January 4, 2025 by swathy

Pawan Kalyan to complete three films in 2025

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is the Chief Guest for the grand pre-release event of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer that is slated for Sankranthi release. Fans chanted and raised slogans about the updates of Pawan’s films and the actor responded that he is quite busy with the activities of the government and he is concerned about the people of Andhra Pradesh rather than on films. The actor-turned-politician clarified that he would complete the shoots of his upcoming movies Hari Hara Veera Mallu, OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh at the earliest.

The actor has decided not to take up new films but he is dedicated to complete the shoots of his upcoming pending films. Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG are expected to release in 2025 and there is no clarity about the release date of Ustaad Bhagat Singh for now but the shoot of the film will be concluded in 2025.

