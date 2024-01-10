x
Namrata's emotional post for Mahesh Babu

Namrata’s emotional post for Mahesh Babu

The grand pre-release event of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram took place last evening in Guntur and a heap of fans were present at the event. Mahesh Babu turned emotional and he thanked his fans for their support. He said that they are his mother and father from now on and Mahesh recalled the memories with his father Superstar Krishna. Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar penned an emotional post today on her social media page. She left the fans of Mahesh in praise and congratulated Mahesh.

“I’m probably the last person to stand up and speak about how loved MB is amongst his fans—super fans!! It’s always been the people of our two states and so many all over the world who shower immense love on him from time to time. They have been supportive of him in all his endeavours and push him to work even harder!!But today, after seeing the reception he and his GK team received in our very own hometown, Guntur, I can proudly say that MB, you have grown to become an emotion for your people… and this love we as a family will cherish for as long as we live. I also want to add that we always reciprocate our love in more ways than one, and I sincerely hope you receive it as much. I take this opportunity to say thank you to all of you who love him so dearly!I’m filled with gratitude. My heart is full” posted Namrata.

Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram has Mahesh Babu, Sree Leela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj and Ramya Krishna playing the lead roles. The film is slated for January 12th release.

