Nanda Nandanaa from Family Star is a Soothing Melody

Published on February 7, 2024

Nanda Nandanaa from Family Star is a Soothing Melody

Vijay Deverakonda and Parasuram are teaming up for the second time after a blockbuster like Geetha Govindam. Titled Family Star, the film is a wholesome family entertainer and is in the final stages of the shoot. The makers released the first single ‘Nanda Nandanaa’ from Family Star today and it is a soothing melodious ride. The chemistry between Vijay and Mrunal is a treat to watch and so is the cinematography work. The visuals are simple and the lyrics are well written. Nanda Nandanaa offers a fresh and positive vibe as the film got trolled in the past.

The shoot of Family Star is currently happening in Hyderabad. Gopi Sundar scored the music and Dil Raju is the producer. Family Star is announced for April 5th release across the globe. Vijay Deverakonda has to score a super hit at any cost as he delivered back to back failures.

