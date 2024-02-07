x
Switch to: తెలుగు
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Rashi Singh Hot Looks
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Eagle Release Trailer Promises Bigger Action

Published on February 7, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
image
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Eagle Release Trailer Promises Bigger Action

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja sounded super confident on Eagle, a stylish action entertainer directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film is all set for release this Friday and the team unveiled the release trailer of Eagle. The trailer is packed with stylish and high voltage action. The production values are lavish in each frame. Ravi Teja roars loud with his performance and the release trailer promises to be bigger and bigger. Karthik Ghattamaneni steals the show with his presentation and Eagle has a bunch of twists as per the trailer. The film also has a lot of characters and promising actors playing prominent roles.

Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and others will be seen in other important roles. The background score is the other highlight of the trailer. Ravi Teja stuns everyone in a role with dual shades. Eagle is staged for February 9th release in a record number of screens. People Media Factory are the producers.

Next Tillu Square glimpse promises another comic caper Previous Nanda Nandanaa from Family Star is a Soothing Melody
else

TRENDING

image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
image
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun

Latest

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
image
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Most Read

image
Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
image
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
image
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders

Related Articles

How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree Catherine Tresa Moods In A Frame Rashi Singh Hot Looks Poonam Bajwa Goa Diaries Avika Gor Stuns In a Black Saree Sree Leela Blissful PhotoShoot Tamannaah Bhatia Golden Glow Look Namrata Shirodkar Latest Clicks Eesha Rebba Cool Look In White Jump Suit Manushi Chhillar At IFFA Goa Hebah Patel’s latest photoshoot Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby