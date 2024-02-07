Eagle Release Trailer Promises Bigger Action

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja sounded super confident on Eagle, a stylish action entertainer directed by Karthik Ghattamaneni. The film is all set for release this Friday and the team unveiled the release trailer of Eagle. The trailer is packed with stylish and high voltage action. The production values are lavish in each frame. Ravi Teja roars loud with his performance and the release trailer promises to be bigger and bigger. Karthik Ghattamaneni steals the show with his presentation and Eagle has a bunch of twists as per the trailer. The film also has a lot of characters and promising actors playing prominent roles.

Anupama Parameshwaran, Kavya Thapar, Navdeep and others will be seen in other important roles. The background score is the other highlight of the trailer. Ravi Teja stuns everyone in a role with dual shades. Eagle is staged for February 9th release in a record number of screens. People Media Factory are the producers.