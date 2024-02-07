x
Tillu Square glimpse promises another comic caper

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Tillu Square glimpse promises another comic caper

Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda made a mark for himself in Telugu Cinema with DJ Tillu. The protagonist character Tillu has become a household name and the sequel of the movie, Tillu Square, is highly anticipated. Makers have taken their time to complete the film and they are highly confident about the sequel also becoming a huge blockbuster.

They released Tillu Square glimpse on birthday of Siddhu Jonnalagadda on 7th February. With the glimpse, they have also announced trailer release date as 14th February, Valentine’s Day. Anupama Parameswaran is playing the leading lady in the film. In a character that she never played, she is looking stunningly sensuous and glamorous. The glimpse takes us back to DJ Tillu and then gives a small tease into sequel as well. So, the anticipation for trailer has also increased post glimpse release.

Ram Miriyala and Achu Rajamani have composed music for the film. S Thaman is composing background score for the film. Mallik Ram is directing the film and Sai Prakash Ummadisingu is handling cinematography. Naveen Nooli is editing the film and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film on Sithara Entertainments. Srikara Studios is presenting the film. Movie is releasing on 29th March, 2024 worldwide.

KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
Exclusive: NTR’s Bollywood Outing on Cards
NC24: Naga Chaitanya & Karthik Dandu are ready to stun

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
KISSIK Lyrical Video | Pushpa 2 The Rule
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders
NITI Aayog’s City-Based Economic Plans

Visakhapatnam Railway Zone Dream Inches Closer to Reality
Adani scam: Communists mounting pressure on Chandrababu Govt
Pulivendula Police Issue Legal Notices to YSRCP Leaders

