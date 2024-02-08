Vishwak Sen returning back to Direction

Young actor Vishwak Sen directed films like Falaknama Das and Das Ka Damki in the past and both these films ended up as average grossers. Vishwak Sen has plans of returning back to director’s chair soon and he announced a new film titled Laila. The film is said to be a love story and Vishwak Sen announced that he would be seen in the title role in the film. Vishwak also said that he will direct the film and the shoot commences very soon. More details about the project will be announced after Vishwak completes his current projects.

Vishwak Sen is done with the shoot of Gangs of Godavari and the film may hit the screens in summer. Gami is releasing on March 8th and the film is said to be an interesting attempt. Vishwak Sen also signed films like Mechanic Rocky and Cult and the shoots will start soon.