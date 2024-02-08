x
Disney + stares at 300 million USD losses

Published on February 8, 2024 by ratnasri

Disney + stares at 300 million USD losses

Disney + lost more than 1.3 million subscribers in the last quarter of 2023 resulting in a loss of 300 million USD in October – December 2023. The statistics are for all the international markets including USA, Canada and excluding India. The hike in the subscription price is the major reason for Disney + losing subscribers. The global subscribers dropped from 112.6 million to 111.3 million in the last quarter of 2023. While the subscribers of Disney Plus Hotstar have grown by 7 lakhs in the last quarter of the year.

Disney+ began integrating Hulu content into its platform in December. The integrated version will be launched in March this year. Disney Plus Hotstar has lost big after the IPL streaming rights were lost to Jio Cinema. In India, Disney Plus Hotstar has been managing to perform decently.

