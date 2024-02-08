x
Home > Politics

Naidu holds meeting with Shah, Nadda on alliance

Published on February 8, 2024

Naidu holds meeting with Shah, Nadda on alliance

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi late on Wednesday evening. The three had detailed talks about the alliance among the TDP, Jana Sena and the BJP in Andhra Pradesh for the forthcoming general election to the state Assembly.

The Jana Sena and the TDP have already tied up for the elections. They held talks over seat sharing and an announcement is expected some time in the last week of February or the first week of March. The two parties are firm on having the alliance to defeat the ruling YSR Congress.

Jana Sena does not want to split the anti-government vote and thus benefit the ruling party. It is for this reason the party had tied up with the TDP. On its part, the TDP does not want to give another chance to the YSR Congress and hence is exploring every possibility to defeat the ruling party.

Meanwhile, during the talks with the BJP leaders, it is said that Chandrababu Naidu is said to have offered four MP seats to the BJP, besides the MLA seats. Any MP seat is important for the BJP and hence it had agreed for the alliance, sources say.

The talks were held in a positive atmosphere and the alliance is almost final, the sources say. A detailed discussion is to be held with the State leadership of the BJP to share the seats. The BJP top leadership had already invited the state leadership for a dialogue on the alliance.

State BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari is in favour of the alliance right from the beginning. She had given enough indications that there would be an alliance with the TDP. However, she said that it would be decided by the party’s national leadership.

Now that the national leadership had come forward and held talks with the TDP chief, things were made easy for Purandeswari to move forward. She is likely to give a list of the Assembly and Parliament seats to be contested by the party to the national leadership. The national leadership then would meet Chandrababu Naidu for the second time and finalise the alliance, the sources said.

