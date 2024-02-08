Youth will celebrate True Lover in theatres: Tamil media after premier

Sleeper hit Good Night makers bringing Lover for this Valentine’s Week. The film’s Telugu version “True Lover” is all set to release in Telugu with star director Maruthi and successful producer SKN as presenters.

The film is ready to mesmerise with complicated love story on February 10th. This small film is generating significant buzz thanks to its impactful theatrical trailer.

The producers organized a special press premiere in Chennai, receiving a unanimously positive response. The Tamil media are praising the film as a youthful blockbuster, anticipating that it will be celebrated by young audiences in theaters.

The Telugu audience is keen to experience this unique love story. The team is also arranging for paid premieres in the Telugu states. The positive buzz from these early premieres is providing a strong boost to this content-rich film.

The film helmed by Prabhuram Vyaas and produced by Nazerath Pasilian, Magesh Raj Pasilian and Yuvaraj Ganesan under the banners Million Dollar Studios and MRP Entertainment. Sean Roldan is scoring the music.