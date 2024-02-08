Ranbir Kapoor’s special training for Ramayana

Bollywood Superstar Ranbir Kapoor is all set to reprise the role of Lord Rama on screen in the mythological epic Ramayana. The filming commences this year and Ranbir Kapoor is dedicated and is preparing for his role. Ranbir Kapoor will undergo voice and diction training for his role before he commences the shoot of the film. A new team has been floated to train Ranbir in the field. He is also participating in the pre-production work that is going on in Mumbai. Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari will direct this big-budget film and the shoot commences in April this year.

South actress Sai Pallavi will be seen as Sitha and Kannada Superstar Yash is rumored to play Ravana in Ramayana. The film will be made in multiple installments and the shooting of the first part will be concluded this year. Nitesh Tiwari also kept a special monitor on the VFX work of Ramayana. After Animal, Ramayana would be a complete flip in the genre and the actor is spending ample time working on his role.