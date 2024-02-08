x
Switch to: తెలుగు
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
MoringaSeeds Health Benefits
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Tips To Reduce Back Pain
Soniya Akula engagement
Soniya Akula engagement
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style
Anjali in colorful mode
Anjali in colorful mode
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan’s attacker Srinivas gets bail

Published on February 8, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Chennai Event
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Miss You Movie Trailer Launch

Jagan’s attacker Srinivas gets bail

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s attacker, Janipalli Srinivasa Rao, secured bail from the AP high court on Thursday. The court granted him conditional bail with Rs 25,000 and two sureties.

The court told Srinivasa Rao not to speak to the media about the case. It also directed him to appear before the Mummadivaram police station on every Sunday till further orders.

Srinivasa Rao challenged the NIA court’s decision cancelling his petition for bail. He told the court that he had been in jail for five years and there was no investigation. He further told the court that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was not attending the court for hearings.

Srinivasa Rao is an accused in the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy at Visakhapatnam airport. The accused attacked Jagan Mohan Reddy with a sharp knife while trying to take a selfie with Jagna Mohan Reddy in the airport.

Jagan Mohan Reddy escaped unhurt and was treated in Hyderabad before the 2019 general election. The case was heard in the NIA court in Vijayawada for three years and then was shifted to Visakhapatnam two years ago.

Srinivasa Rao’s parents held a fasting protest in Vijayawada demanding that their son be released on bail. Even Srinivasa Rao also held a protest in the jail on the same demand. The high court heard the arguments on both sides last month and reserved the judgement.

The advocate for Srinivasa Rao told the high court that Jagan Mohan Reddy was not attending the court for the hearings forcing Srinivasa Rao to be in jail. It was not proper for a person facing murder charges to be in jail without trial, the advocate told the court.

Next India Today survey gives 17 Lok Sabha seats to TDP Previous Ranbir Kapoor’s special training for Ramayana
else

TRENDING

image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Finally, A wrap for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
OTT Players picking up Pay per View Deals

Latest

image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Pushpa 2 The Rule Chennai Event
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
Official: Tamil music directors duo for Ram
image
Miss You Movie Trailer Launch

Most Read

image
Big disappointment for PM Modi fans
image
Adani scam: Telangana is the first casualty
image
How YS Jagan turned Ministers into dummies!

Related Articles

MoringaSeeds Health Benefits Ashu Reddy Beautiful In Blue Lakshmi Manchu Owning the streets of NYC Pranitha Subhash At IFFA Goa Ashika Ranganath Miss You Movie Trailer Launch Megha Akash In Vikatakavi Press Meet Tips To Reduce Back Pain Soniya Akula engagement Kriti Sanon with her adorable pet Pushpa 2 The Rule Wild Fire Event Neil Nitin Mukesh’s Latest Photo Shoot How To Process The Situation, When You Make A Mistake Saif Ali Khan’s Style On Ramp Kriti Kharbanda’s New Photo Dump Rakul Preet Slays In Asymmetric Style Anjali in colorful mode Satya Dev at Zebra Movie Press Meet Dates Health Benefits And Nutritional Values Nabha Natesh Stunning In a Floral Saree Alaya F Vibing In a Pink Saree