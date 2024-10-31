x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film

Published on October 31, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
image
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click
image
Amaran off to a Sensational Start
image
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project

Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film

Sai Pallavi is one unique actress who is not bothered about her paycheque and she is just picking up interesting films. She had a long break from Telugu films as she wasn’t impressed with any new scripts. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady in Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran and her performance in the second half is receiving exceptional response. Sai Pallavi has signed her next Telugu film and it will feature Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Titled Aakasamlo Oka Tara, the film is an interesting attempt directed by Pavan Sadineni. Pavan Sadineni, Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are producing the film on Swapna Cinema, Geetha Arts, and Lightbox Media.

This is an interesting collaboration and Dulquer Salmaan has completed a couple of schedules of the film. Sai Pallavi is expected to join the sets of the film very soon. Surprisingly, Dulquer Salmaan is riding high on the success of Lucky Baskhar and Sai Pallavi is celebrating the success of Amaran. Both these films released today.

Previous Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
else

TRENDING

image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
image
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click

Latest

image
Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film
image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release
image
NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click
image
Amaran off to a Sensational Start
image
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project

Most Read

image
AP Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu Blasts Jagan Over Polavaram Project
image
TTD Chairman BR Naidu Reveals Future Plans
image
YS Jagan Makes Secret Visits to Relatives

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot