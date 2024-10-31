Sai Pallavi signs her Next Telugu Film

Sai Pallavi is one unique actress who is not bothered about her paycheque and she is just picking up interesting films. She had a long break from Telugu films as she wasn’t impressed with any new scripts. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady in Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran and her performance in the second half is receiving exceptional response. Sai Pallavi has signed her next Telugu film and it will feature Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. Titled Aakasamlo Oka Tara, the film is an interesting attempt directed by Pavan Sadineni. Pavan Sadineni, Sandeep Gunnam and Ramya Gunnam are producing the film on Swapna Cinema, Geetha Arts, and Lightbox Media.

This is an interesting collaboration and Dulquer Salmaan has completed a couple of schedules of the film. Sai Pallavi is expected to join the sets of the film very soon. Surprisingly, Dulquer Salmaan is riding high on the success of Lucky Baskhar and Sai Pallavi is celebrating the success of Amaran. Both these films released today.