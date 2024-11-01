Siva Karthikeyan sets a new Record with Amaran

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan decided to produce the life story of ‘Major Mukund Varadarajan’ and it is based on the book ‘India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes’ by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh. Sivakarthikeyan played the lead role and the film titled Amaran is directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Amaran opened to fantastic reports and the openings have been top class. Amaran is the biggest ever opener for Sivakarthikeyan and the film surpassed all the Tamil biggies of the year. Amaran surpassed biggies like GOAT, Vettaiyan and took the top slot among the highest tickets sold for a film in an hour on Book My Show this year.

Amaran is also having fantastic occupancies today. Diwali is a big holiday season in Tamil and the film will have a super strong long weekend. Leaving many in surprise, the film opened on a super strong note across the Telugu states. The film also dominated straight Telugu films Lucky Baskhar and KA yesterday in AP and Telangana. Amaran also features Sai Pallavi playing the heroine and the performance of the actress is widely appreciated. Amaran is produced jointly by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India.