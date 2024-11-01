x
Pawan Kalyan’s demand from Harish Shankar

Published on November 1, 2024 by nymisha

One for posterity
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Pawan Kalyan’s demand from Harish Shankar

Talented writer and director Harish Shankar delivered a debacle Mr Bachchan featuring Ravi Teja in the lead role. He is currently working on Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and the shoot resumes soon. Two crucial meetings have taken place between Harish Shankar and Pawan Kalyan recently. Pawan asked Harish Shankar to come up with the complete dialogue version of the film before resuming the shoot of the film. Harish Shankar along with his team is currently working on the bound script. He is also reworking on the script. The final narration is expected to take place during the last week of November.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the remake of Tamil film Theri. Pawan Kalyan essays the role of a cop and Sree Leela is the leading lady. Three schedules of the film are completed and Pawan Kalyan is in plans to allocate bulk dates to complete the shoot of the film. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Pawan Kalyan recently resumed the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and he will soon join the sets of OG. The actor-turned-politician will have three releases next year.

Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma
Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram’s Political Film on Cards?

One for posterity
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

One for posterity
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge

