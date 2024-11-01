Official: Venkatesh’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam

Victory Venkatesh is working with successful director Anil Ravipudi for the third time and the film is titled Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The makers released the first look and the title poster today. Sankranthiki Vasthunam will also hit the screens during the Sankranthi holiday season. The makers also kept an end to all the ongoing speculations and announced the release date. Venkatesh is spotted with the heroines Aishwarya Rajesh and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the first look poster. The entire shoot of Sankranthiki Vasthunam will be completed before the end of this month.

Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a hilarious entertainer in Anil Ravipudi’s style. The team feels that Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a perfect Sankranthi film. Bheems is the music director and several renowned actors are playing crucial roles. Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The film will clash with Ram Charan’s Game Changer, Balakrishna’s upcoming movie and Sundeep Kishan’s Majaka.