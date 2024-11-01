Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram’s Political Film on Cards?

Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram share a great bonding. They are close friends and they discuss everything beyond cinema. They last collaborated for Agnyaathavaasi and the film ended up as a disaster. Pawan became busy with politics and the duo did not get a chance to work together. Trivikram penned dialogues for Bheemla Nayak. Mega fans are eagerly waiting for the combo of Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram. S Naga Vamsi during today’s media interaction revealed that he is in plans to produce a massive political drama before 2029 elections.

Though he did not disclose the names, it is almost clear that Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram may collaborate for the political drama. Trivikram has been working with Haarika and Hassine Creations, Sithara Entertainments for a long time. He did not sign a film for any other production house from the past few years. After the statement of Naga Vamsi came out, there are strong speculations that Pawan and Trivikram may team up soon. Naga Vamsi also shares a good bonding with Nandamuri Balakrishna and a political drama with NBK too may be an option for their production house. More details awaited.