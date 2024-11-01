x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Published on November 1, 2024 by swathy

TRENDING

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty emerged as a Superstar after the release of Kantara. The film is a pan-Indian success and also received critical acclaim. The actor is currently busy with the sequel of Kantara which is made on a massive budget. He is also the lead actor in Jai Hanuman directed by Prasanth Varma. The first look poster of Jai Hanuman came out yesterday on the occasion of Diwali. “Absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible love for the #JaiHanumanFirstLook. A heartfelt thanks to the National Award Winning Actor @shetty_rishab sir, whose devotion to HANUMAN Ji and unmatched dedication have truly brought this vision to life. His incredible transformation, meticulous perfection, and unwavering commitment have made JAI HANUMAN something truly extraordinary. From the land of Karnataka to across the globe, He is leaving no stone unturned to create an unforgettable experience for his fans. Thankful to you always and highly excited to kick start this JAI HANUMAN journey with you, sir!” Posted Prasanth Varma on his social media page.

Rishab Shetty could not wait to appreciate the efforts and the vision of Prasanth Varma. He posted “Dear brother, your vision and creativity is incredible! Loving these BTS moments, Your direction brings magic to life on screen”. The film is made on a massive budget and it is slated for release next year.

Next Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge Previous Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram’s Political Film on Cards?
else

TRENDING

image
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma
image
Pawan Kalyan and Trivikram’s Political Film on Cards?

Latest

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Shooting updates of Dhanush’s Kubera
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge
image
Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Most Read

image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport
image
Donald Trump’s Diwali Pledge

Related Articles

Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash Kajal Agarwal And Kitchlu Celebrates 4th Wedding Anniversary Nora Fatehi Glittery Attire Tiger Shroff’s Latest Photoshoot Nibadita Pal’s Halloween Party Shruti Haasan Diva Look In Black Rakul Preet Singh Glam Look In Blue Saree Tamannaah Bhatia In Pink Lehenga Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Sakshi Malik’s New Photoshoot