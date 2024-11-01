Rishab Shetty heaps praise on Prasanth Varma

Kannada actor Rishab Shetty emerged as a Superstar after the release of Kantara. The film is a pan-Indian success and also received critical acclaim. The actor is currently busy with the sequel of Kantara which is made on a massive budget. He is also the lead actor in Jai Hanuman directed by Prasanth Varma. The first look poster of Jai Hanuman came out yesterday on the occasion of Diwali. “Absolutely overwhelmed by the incredible love for the #JaiHanumanFirstLook. A heartfelt thanks to the National Award Winning Actor @shetty_rishab sir, whose devotion to HANUMAN Ji and unmatched dedication have truly brought this vision to life. His incredible transformation, meticulous perfection, and unwavering commitment have made JAI HANUMAN something truly extraordinary. From the land of Karnataka to across the globe, He is leaving no stone unturned to create an unforgettable experience for his fans. Thankful to you always and highly excited to kick start this JAI HANUMAN journey with you, sir!” Posted Prasanth Varma on his social media page.

Rishab Shetty could not wait to appreciate the efforts and the vision of Prasanth Varma. He posted “Dear brother, your vision and creativity is incredible! Loving these BTS moments, Your direction brings magic to life on screen”. The film is made on a massive budget and it is slated for release next year.