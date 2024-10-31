Pawan Kalyan’s fans confused about his next Release

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is the Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. All his film related commitments are delayed but Pawan is committed to complete these projects. He completed a crisp schedule of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the film is announced for pre-summer release in March. At the same time, Pawan Kalyan is also in plans to complete the shoot of OG directed by Sujeeth. The actioner is also in the last stage of completion and the makers have announced that the film will hit the screens in summer next year. After the announcement poster of Hari Hara Veera Mallu came out, Pawan Kalyan’s fans are confused about which film will release during summer and which will release post-summer.

For now, the shoots of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and OG are expected to be completed before the end of this year. Pawan Kalyan and his team will take a call on the release dates. There is a huge amount of CG work involved in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. OG is an action thriller and the team needs two weeks of dates of Pawan Kalyan. His fans are left confused for now and the exact release dates are expected to be announced soon. Pawan Kalyan is also expected to resume the shoot of Ustaad Bhagat Singh this year. Harish Shankar is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.