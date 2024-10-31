NTR and his Family’s Diwali Click

The entire world is busy celebrating Diwali. NTR is delighted with the super success of Devara and he completed a short schedule of War 2 in Mumbai. The actor returned back to Hyderabad and he celebrated Diwali with his family. NTR posted a beautiful picture along with his family and posted it on his Instagram page. Dressed in traditional attire, the entire family is well bonded and looks beautiful. NTR is spotted in a new look for War 2. The film also features Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role and it is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film produced by Yash Raj Films is slated for August 15th, 2025 release. NTR will soon kick-start the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s actioner early next year.