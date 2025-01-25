x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award

Published on January 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes
image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu

Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award

Nandamuri Balakrishna, a prominent figure in Telugu cinema, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in recognition of his significant contributions to Indian cinema, public service, and philanthropy.

Balakrishna, often fondly called “Balayya” by his fans, has had a career spanning over five decades. Known for his powerful performances, he has acted in over 100 films and has portrayed iconic roles in historical, social, and action-packed dramas. His ability to seamlessly transition between genres and his dedication to the craft have cemented his legacy in the Indian film industry.

Apart from his cinematic achievements, Balakrishna is a three-time elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Hindupur constituency in Andhra Pradesh. His work in politics reflects his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents.

One of Balakrishna’s standout contributions outside cinema and politics is his role as Chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Hyderabad. The institute, named after his mother, has been at the forefront of providing affordable cancer care to thousands, making a significant impact in the healthcare sector.

The nomination for the Padma Bhushan is a testament to Balakrishna’s multifaceted contributions to the nation. While the official list of Padma awardees for 2025 will be announced on January 26, Republic Day, this recognition itself is a moment of pride for his fans and admirers.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will join the ranks of his father, the legendary N.T. Rama Rao, who was also a Padma Bhushan recipient, further solidifying the family’s legacy in Indian arts and culture.

Clik Here For : Padma Awards 2025 Full List

Next Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force Previous Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes
else

TRENDING

image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes

Latest

image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes
image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu
image
Bandi Sanjay says no to ‘Indiramma’ name

Related Articles

Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits