Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award

Nandamuri Balakrishna, a prominent figure in Telugu cinema, has been honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan award in recognition of his significant contributions to Indian cinema, public service, and philanthropy.

Balakrishna, often fondly called “Balayya” by his fans, has had a career spanning over five decades. Known for his powerful performances, he has acted in over 100 films and has portrayed iconic roles in historical, social, and action-packed dramas. His ability to seamlessly transition between genres and his dedication to the craft have cemented his legacy in the Indian film industry.

Apart from his cinematic achievements, Balakrishna is a three-time elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Hindupur constituency in Andhra Pradesh. His work in politics reflects his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents.

One of Balakrishna’s standout contributions outside cinema and politics is his role as Chairman of the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute in Hyderabad. The institute, named after his mother, has been at the forefront of providing affordable cancer care to thousands, making a significant impact in the healthcare sector.

The nomination for the Padma Bhushan is a testament to Balakrishna’s multifaceted contributions to the nation. While the official list of Padma awardees for 2025 will be announced on January 26, Republic Day, this recognition itself is a moment of pride for his fans and admirers.

Nandamuri Balakrishna will join the ranks of his father, the legendary N.T. Rama Rao, who was also a Padma Bhushan recipient, further solidifying the family’s legacy in Indian arts and culture.

Clik Here For : Padma Awards 2025 Full List