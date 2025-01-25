x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes

Published on January 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes
image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu

Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes

The Mumbai Police collected Saif Ali Khan’s blood sample and the clothes he was wearing during the knife attack as part of their investigation. The police also obtained the clothes worn by the accused attacker, Shariful Islam, and found blood stains on them. They have sent Saif Ali Khan’s clothes and blood samples, as well as the attacker’s clothes, to the Forensic Lab to determine if the blood stains belong to the actor. The police custody of the accused was extended until January 29, as the court deemed it necessary to investigate further aspects of the case.

Khan was attacked multiple times by an intruder who had forced his way into Khan’s home with the intention of stealing. The police later arrested Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad as the suspect in the case. The actor had sustained stab wounds to his spine and other areas and was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent several operations. On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police collected various fingerprints of the accused from the actor’s residence in Bandra, including from the stairs, the door handle of Jeh’s room, and the toilet door. According to the police, the accused had tried to break into three other homes before entering Khan’s residence.

Next Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award Previous YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
else

TRENDING

image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes

Latest

image
Akshay Kumar gets a Relief through Sky Force
image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Honored with Padma Bhushan Award
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes
image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu
image
Bandi Sanjay says no to ‘Indiramma’ name

Related Articles

Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits