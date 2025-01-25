Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes

The Mumbai Police collected Saif Ali Khan’s blood sample and the clothes he was wearing during the knife attack as part of their investigation. The police also obtained the clothes worn by the accused attacker, Shariful Islam, and found blood stains on them. They have sent Saif Ali Khan’s clothes and blood samples, as well as the attacker’s clothes, to the Forensic Lab to determine if the blood stains belong to the actor. The police custody of the accused was extended until January 29, as the court deemed it necessary to investigate further aspects of the case.

Khan was attacked multiple times by an intruder who had forced his way into Khan’s home with the intention of stealing. The police later arrested Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad as the suspect in the case. The actor had sustained stab wounds to his spine and other areas and was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent several operations. On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police collected various fingerprints of the accused from the actor’s residence in Bandra, including from the stairs, the door handle of Jeh’s room, and the toilet door. According to the police, the accused had tried to break into three other homes before entering Khan’s residence.