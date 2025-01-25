YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation

YS Sharmila, the leader of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee and sister of Ex-Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has strongly reacted to the resignation of senior YSRCP leader V. Vijayasai Reddy. Her comments have added fuel to the ongoing political discourse in Andhra Pradesh, raising questions about the stability and leadership within the YSRCP.

YS Sharmila questioned why close associates of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, like Vijayasai Reddy, are leaving the party one by one. She criticized Jagan’s leadership, stating that he has lost credibility as a leader. In her words, “As a leader, Jagan has lost credibility. He has betrayed the people and those who trusted him. Vijayasai Reddy was one of his closest aides. If even he is resigning, it shows the internal turmoil within the YSRCP.”*

She accused YS Jagan of betraying the trust of both the public and his loyal party members. YS Sharmila highlighted that Vijayasai Reddy’s resignation is a clear indication of the growing dissatisfaction within the YSRCP. She also made personal attacks, accusing Jagan of spreading falsehoods about her children, further intensifying her criticism of his character.

Sharmila urged YSRCP cadres and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s supporters to reflect on the current state of the party. She questioned whether they should continue supporting a leader who has allegedly failed to maintain trust and unity within the party. “YSRCP workers and Y.S. Jagan’s fans need to think carefully. Should they continue supporting a leader who has betrayed the trust of his closest aides and the public?” she asked.