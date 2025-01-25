x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Payal Rajput at Movie launch
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Sree Leela’s Different Moods
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Anil Ravipudi Interview
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree
Cinnamon Water Benefits
Cinnamon Water Benefits
View all stories
Home > Politics

YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation

Published on January 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Nominated for Padma Bhushan
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes
image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu
image
Gandhi Tatha Chettu posts Shocking Numbers

YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation

YS Sharmila, the leader of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee and sister of Ex-Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has strongly reacted to the resignation of senior YSRCP leader V. Vijayasai Reddy. Her comments have added fuel to the ongoing political discourse in Andhra Pradesh, raising questions about the stability and leadership within the YSRCP.

YS Sharmila questioned why close associates of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, like Vijayasai Reddy, are leaving the party one by one. She criticized Jagan’s leadership, stating that he has lost credibility as a leader. In her words, “As a leader, Jagan has lost credibility. He has betrayed the people and those who trusted him. Vijayasai Reddy was one of his closest aides. If even he is resigning, it shows the internal turmoil within the YSRCP.”*

She accused YS Jagan of betraying the trust of both the public and his loyal party members. YS Sharmila highlighted that Vijayasai Reddy’s resignation is a clear indication of the growing dissatisfaction within the YSRCP. She also made personal attacks, accusing Jagan of spreading falsehoods about her children, further intensifying her criticism of his character.

Sharmila urged YSRCP cadres and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s supporters to reflect on the current state of the party. She questioned whether they should continue supporting a leader who has allegedly failed to maintain trust and unity within the party. “YSRCP workers and Y.S. Jagan’s fans need to think carefully. Should they continue supporting a leader who has betrayed the trust of his closest aides and the public?” she asked.

Next Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes Previous Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu
else

TRENDING

image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Nominated for Padma Bhushan
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes
image
Gandhi Tatha Chettu posts Shocking Numbers

Latest

image
Nandamuri Balakrishna Nominated for Padma Bhushan
image
Mumbai cops Collect Saif Ali Khan’s Blood Sample and Clothes
image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu
image
Gandhi Tatha Chettu posts Shocking Numbers

Most Read

image
YS Sharmila’s Strong Reaction to Vijayasai Reddy’s Resignation
image
Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu
image
Bandi Sanjay says no to ‘Indiramma’ name

Related Articles

Annusriya Tripathi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Richa Joshi In My South Diva Calender 2025 Kanika Mann Snapped In My South Diva Calender 2025 Aishwarya Krishna Snapped At My South Diva Calendar 2025 Malvi Malhotra at My South Diva Calendar 2025 Rhea Sachdeva PhotoShoot Khushi Kapoor Glamour Look Bhagyashri Borse Sunshine Photoshoot KeerthySuresh & Antony Thattil wedding Photos Payal Rajput at Movie launch Anupama parameswaran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Sangeetha In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Darshana Rajendran In Paradha Teaser Launch Event Nabha Natesh Throwback Memories Of Himalayas Pooja Hegde Deva In Blood Red Sree Leela’s Different Moods Anil Ravipudi Interview Priyanka Chopra Chilkur Balaji Temple Priyanka Mohan Divine Look In Green Saree Cinnamon Water Benefits