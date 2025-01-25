Andhra Pradesh Aims to Reclaim Global Spotlight: CM Chandrababu

After concluding his visit to the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu addressed the media at the Secretariat, highlighting the state’s achievements and future plans. He emphasized that the primary goal of his Davos visit was to put Andhra Pradesh back on the global map and attract investments for sustainable development.

Chandrababu Naidu, who has been attending Davos since 1995, shared his experiences and the state’s journey over the years. He recalled how Andhra Pradesh, particularly Hyderabad, became a global IT hub under his leadership. This time, the focus was on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Green Energy, and Green Hydrogen Manufacturing.

During his visit, the CM Chandrababu Naidu participated in 27 meetings, including a strategic dialogue with chief ministers of three other states. He discussed Andhra Pradesh’s potential as a petrochemical hub and its role in the blue ocean economy . The state’s commitment to achieving sustainable development goals and promoting natural farming was also highlighted.

Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of global networking, stating that Davos provides a platform to connect with corporate leaders and representatives from various countries. He expressed confidence that Andhra Pradesh would soon become a global service provider, leveraging its resources and strategic location.

Naidu strongly refuted the misinformation being spread about the agreements signed during the Davos visit. He clarified that Davos is not just about signing deals but about building global connections and exploring new opportunities.

Andhra Pradesh is home to 10 ports, but the state has not fully utilized their potential. The CM pointed out that while smaller countries are efficiently exporting their products, Andhra Pradesh is lagging in leveraging its resources for global trade.

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his vision of making Andhra Pradesh a job creator rather than a job seeker. He highlighted the state’s progress in skill development, particularly in IT and English proficiency, which has enabled Telugu professionals to excel globally.

The state plans to establish Global Leadership Centers in Amaravati and other regions, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). These centers will focus on fostering innovation and leadership, ensuring Andhra Pradesh’s prominence on the global stage by 2047.

The AP CM expressed his ambition to make Andhra Pradesh a global leader in green energy, AI, and sustainable development. He emphasized the need to modernize the state’s infrastructure, particularly its ports, to boost exports and economic growth.

Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Davos is an important step to bring back Andhra Pradesh’s global image, which was affected during YS Jagan’s rule. The state is focusing on sustainable development, green energy, and AI to attract investments and create jobs.