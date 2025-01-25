x
Home > Movie News

Gandhi Tatha Chettu posts Shocking Numbers

Published on January 25, 2025 by swathy

Top director Sukumar’s daughter Sukriti made her acting debut with an interesting attempt titled Gandhi Tatha Chettu. Top production house Mythri Movie Makers backed the film and several top celebrities promoted the film. The trailer looked interesting but the film failed to draw the audience to theatres. Gandhi Tatha Chettu released in limited number of screens but the shows across the major centres on Friday got canceled due to the lack of audience.

The same is the situation on Saturday and the box-office run of Gandhi Tatha Chettu will be restricted to first weekend. Superstar Mahesh Babu watched the film and appreciated the team. Ram Charan invited Sukriti and congratulated her. But the audience did not show much interest towards the film. Gandhi Tatha Chettu will struggle to recover the digital expenses and the publicity costs. Gandhi Tatha Chettu is a philosophical attempt directed by Padmavathi Malladi and the film also features Chakrapani Ananda, Nehal Anand in other important roles.

